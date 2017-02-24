Wisconsin Oven Ships Drawer Style Batch Oven to Automotive Supplier

Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped an electrically heated drawer style batch oven for a global automotive supplier. The industrial oven will be used in the customer’s lab to test and confirm production process on heating fiber blanket sheet prior to placement into a press. The fiber blanket will be used in automobiles for sound absorption backing on carpet and door panels.

The work chamber of the batch oven is 5’0” W x 5’0” L x 1’0” H with an additional 1’0” available above the shelf surface. The maximum temperature rating for this batch oven is 260°C. The customer required guaranteed temperature uniformity of ±5°C at 200°C which was verified through a five (5) point profile test.

This drawer style oven was designed for ease of loading. The body of batch oven was constructed with tongue and groove panel assemblies featuring Wisconsin Oven’s patented high efficiency panel seams which provides 25% better insulating efficiency. The recirculation system utilized a low maintenance direct-driven blower that provides quite operation and is energy efficient. Top down airflow throughout the chamber maximizes heating rates and uniformity of the material being tested.

“This oven was ideal for the customer’s testing needs. The drawer style provided ease of loading and the guaranteed temperature uniformity ensured that their test results were precise every time.”- Tom Trueman, Senior Application Engineer

Unique features of this drawer style batch oven include:



Guaranteed temperature uniformity of ±5°C of set point of 200°C

Easy operated product drawer, constructed from stainless steel

High volume air flow

Electrically heated with 24 kW controlled by an SSR

4” insulated floor

Onsite start-up & training

The batch oven was fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards. This industrial oven is backed by Wisconsin Oven’s Exclusive and Unprecedented 3-Year WOW™ warranty. This warranty covers all materials for all components (less wear items).

