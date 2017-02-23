Rigaku Publishes New Catalog of Analytical X-ray Instrumentation

Rigaku Americas Product Catalog

Rigaku Americas Corporation has published a new comprehensive catalog featuring its current portfolio of X-ray analytical instrumentation.

Rigaku provides a complete line of analytical and industrial instrumentation covering the full spectrum of X-ray based test and measurement equipment. The new publication presents the company’s entire line of materials analysis systems for the North and South American markets.

The catalog enumerates the company’s X-ray Diffraction (XRD), Wavelength and Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (XRF), Small Angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) and X-ray Computed Microtomography (μCT) systems. Both full-sized laboratory systems and portable/benchtop systems for use in the field are included.

Analytical techniques enabled by Rigaku technology are suitable for performing rapid non-destructive elemental analysis in all types of samples across a range of industries. Overviews of the principles of the instruments’ respective technologies are presented along with descriptions of the unique capabilities of each system, indicating that Rigaku is able to offer an optimized solution for virtually any kind of X-ray analytical task.

A catalog can be requested at info(at)rigaku(dot)com.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Michael Nelson

Global Marketing Coordinator

Rigaku Corporation

Phone: (512) 225-1796

michael.nelson(at)rigaku(dot)com

###