The AxioMed Freedom Total Disc Replacement We see cervical TDR becoming a standard outpatient procedure, and AxioMed is leading the way with the most advanced disc replacement on the market.

A study recently published in Spine shows total disc replacement (TDR) procedures can be safely completed in an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) with satisfactory clinical and patient-reported outcomes, when compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures and previous two-year TDR studies.

Jake Lubinski, president of AxioMed, commented on the recent publication, stating, “We see cervical TDR becoming a standard outpatient procedure, and AxioMed is leading the way with the most advanced disc replacement on the market.”

Lubinski is confident that disc replacement using the AxioMed disc will become a routine outpatient surgery, even for multilevel surgeries. He came to this conclusion after witnessing the first four-level cervical disc replacement using the AxioMed disc, and noted the minimal blood loss, ease of insertion of the discs, and quick recovery of the patient.

"The word is getting out about this disc and patients are receiving this technology in Europe, Australia, and Jamaica. The list of countries will grow rapidly as we raise capital to fund production to meet the demand and to market so patients are aware of its availability,” said Dr. Kingsley Chin, AxioMed’s CEO and board certified orthopedic spine surgeon, who treats patients in Jamaica with the disc now.

“Our focus is on starting the USA IDE studies for multilevel cervical application as soon as possible. The preclinical European study was very successful,” said Lubinski.

He continued by outlining key features of the AxioMed disc:

Simplicity: the AxioMed disc is a single piece design that cannot separate and requires no intraoperative assembly. This simple design allows for quick and easily identifiable placement, dramatically reducing blood loss and the need for multiple fluoroscopic images.

Confidence: the AxioMed disc replacement technique is no different than an anterior cervical fusion, a procedure commonly done in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers.

Biomechanics: the AxioMed viscoelastic disc is the most advanced and physiologic disc available to surgeons. It’s proprietary polymer core provides endplate-to-endplate stability, restoring a natural center of rotation and cushioning, unlike ball-and-socket discs like the ProDisc or Mobi.

Clinical results: the peer-reviewed journal articles of published AxioMed data show the hundreds of cases done in Europe have excellent patient outcomes, outperforming ball-and-socket disc replacement and fusion.

About AxioMed

Founded in 2001, AxioMed began its journey of exhaustively proving the Freedom® Disc through clinical studies in the USA and Europe, research, development, and testing. In 2014, KICVentures recognized the disc’s enormous potential and acquired the company into their healthcare portfolio. AxioMed owns an exclusive viscoelastic material license on its proprietary Freedom Disc technology.