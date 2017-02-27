New Ecofit High-Efficiency 250-mm Fans Boost Airflow, Reduce Noise

Ecofit E-Series high-efficiency backward curved fans 33% greater airflow at 1.2-inches of static pressure

New Ecofit-brand high-efficiency E-Series backward-curved impellers are now available from Rosenberg USA in the popular 250-mm (9.85-in) size. The new 250x50R impellers offer major improvements in airflow, and operating noise.

Ecofit E-Series fans feature special airfoil blades made from UL 94 V-0 reinforced plastic. Their unique design allows for 33% greater airflow at 1.2-inches of static pressure while reducing noise levels by 6 dB(A) compared to the previous fan model. This is a very significant reduction, as noise levels double every three dB(A).

They also provide a wider operating temperature range, from -40 to +70˚C.

AC motors for the new fans are CE approved and UL recognized. Specifiers may choose from 115 or 230-V models. Both are ERP 2015 efficiency compliant. Thermal contacts provide motor protection to Class F.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment. In addition to standard products, Rosenberg also offers engineering and manufacturing application assistance for custom air movement solutions.

Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C. For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail sales(at)rosenbergusa(dot)com. (704) 882-0755 or e-mail sales(at)rosenbergusa(dot)com.