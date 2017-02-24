Arizona Executive Home on Horse Property Real Estate Auction

We are excited to present this magnificent original-owner horse property to the public. This home, on 2.43 acres, offers the most modern amenities and the highest quality of finishes and fixtures throughout. It has an impressive ‘wow factor.’

Buyers have the opportunity to bid on a 2.43 acre horse property with a 5,629 square foot executive home located in the historic True West Town of Wickenburg, Arizona. United Country – Excelerate Real Estate & Auction will offer the real estate property to the highest bidders during an on-site bidding event March 18 at 12 noon. A preview of the property will be conducted Saturday, March 4 and 11 from 11 am – 3 pm.

“We believe auctions are one of the best ways to bring properties to the public,” said John Payne, Auctioneer with Excelerate Real Estate & Auction. “The auction format allows qualified buyers the opportunity to see the available property and determine their current fair market value through the bidding process.”

“We are excited to present this magnificent original-owner horse property to the public,” said John Payne, Broker/Auctioneer with United Country – Excelerate Real Estate & Auction. “This energy-efficient home, on 2.43 acres, was built in 2008 by the renowned local builder Sam Crissman for the present owners who are now relocating overseas and have put this outstanding property up for sale. The design externally is that of a Santa Fe and internally Contemporary European. The property offers the most modern amenities and the highest quality of finishes and fixtures throughout. It has an impressive ‘wow factor.’"

Property details, photos, as well as terms and conditions can be found at AzEstateBid.com. John Payne, Auctioneer can be reached at 480-422-6800 or by email at john(at)Xsellr8(dot)auction.