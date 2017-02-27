Survalent Strengthens Senior Management Team

As we scale the company on the strength of ADMS adoption worldwide, we focused on assembling the best industry talent to spearhead our efforts,” commented Steve Mueller, president and chief executive officer at Survalent.

Survalent, a leading provider of advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), today announced the addition of three executives, Serge Savchenko as chief revenue officer, Ian MacCuaig as vice president of customer success, and Marianne Kupina as vice president of marketing.

“As we scale the company on the strength of ADMS adoption worldwide, we focused on assembling the best industry talent to spearhead our efforts,” commented Steve Mueller, president and chief executive officer at Survalent. “Serge, Ian and Marianne bring an incredible level of experience and expertise that will help drive the next phase of growth at Survalent. You can expect to see significant advancements in our business development, strategic partnering, customer on-boarding and market visibility.”

Serge Savchenko

As chief revenue officer, Serge Savchenko will lead a cross-functional team to drive the company’s top line growth initiatives globally, streamline the go-to-market strategy and secure key partnerships.

Mr. Savchenko has more than 30 years of know-how in attaining appreciable revenue growth for technology companies. He was most recently vice president of worldwide sales for OpenText’s Portfolio Business Unit, where he built and managed a highly efficient and productive sales organization for the company’s enterprise software solutions. During his tenure, he drove top-line revenue growth while maintaining profitability, secured exceptional operational performance, and maintained industry-leading customer satisfaction levels. Prior to joining OpenText in 2007, Mr. Savchenko held progressive sales leadership positions at a number of high-tech firms, which included Dell, Wyse Technology and Datamirror.

He holds a BS in computer science from York University.

Ian MacCuaig

Ian MacCuaig leads the newly formed customer success team with a primary focus on ensuring that every Survalent customer is generating value from the company’s software solutions and services.

A 30-year industry veteran, Mr. MacCuaig has held leadership roles in customer services, project management and project delivery at numerous high profile firms including GE Digital Energy, SNC-Lavalin, and CAE Electronics. He has a successful track record in managing large, complex projects and has worked with some of the world’s largest electric utilities including Hydro-Quebec, ENERGEX, Powerlink Queensland, AVANGRID, National Grid, Pacific Gas and Electric, and Taiwan Power.

He graduated from Concordia University with an honours bachelor of computer science and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP).

Marianne Kupina

As vice president of marketing, Marianne Kupina will be responsible for the global strategy and execution of all aspects of the marketing function. In this role, she will focus on growing the Survalent brand and developing programs to engage the company’s existing customer base and boost customer acquisition.

Ms. Kupina joins Survalent with over 25 years of progressive B2B technology marketing experience. Previously, she was the head of marketing at Esri Canada where she developed and executed go-to-market strategies and multi-channel programs that helped drive sales growth. Prior to Esri Canada, Ms. Kupina held senior marketing roles at Constellation Energy, Syndesis and Algorithmics.

She holds an honours bachelor of business administration degree with a major in marketing from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Survalent

Survalent is the most trusted provider of advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) for electric, transit, gas and water/wastewater utilities across the globe. Over 500 utilities in 30 countries rely on the SurvalentONE platform to effectively operate, monitor, analyze, restore, and optimize operations. By supporting critical utility operations with a fully integrated solution, our customers have significantly improved operational efficiencies, customer satisfaction and network reliability. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and to our customers has been the key to our success for over 50 years. To learn more, visit us at survalent.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.