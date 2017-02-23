A growing number of customers and prospects have inquired about the availability of our products in a SaaS model. Software made available as a service continues to grow in adoption due to overall lower cost of ownership"

The release of Terma Software products in a SaaS environment with a subscription pricing model helps to address the challenges customers face in deploying and supporting new software. Terma’s products including TermaUNIFY (JAWS), TermaINSIGHT, and TermaVISION are available immediately in our cloud environment with an affordable subscription license model. The release is available for CA 7, AutoSys, and Tidal (Cisco Enterprise Scheduler) environments.

Shane Hade, CEO of Terma comments, “A growing number of customers and prospects have inquired about the availability of our products in a SaaS model. Software made available as a service continues to grow in adoption due to overall lower cost of ownership by reducing maintenance overhead, onsite hardware/software requirements, and the availability of skills to name a few. Offering our Terma Analytics solution as a service addresses these challenges and much more, helping customers achieve benefits quicker.”

Jim Anderson, VP, Product Strategy, Sales & Marketing says, “Our solution offering in a SaaS model makes so much sense, especially with small and medium environments. In our trials of our new offering I’ve seen customers up and running in as little as one day. This solution, combined with our on-demand subscription training ensures rapid adoption and success.”

