Mode Project Wins Gold for After School Matters Fundraising Video

Chicago studio Mode Project recently received a Gold Davey Award for “What Matters," a promotional and advocacy video for After School Matters, the internationally recognized nonprofit program for Chicago high school teens. The video premiered at their annual gala and opened the keynote address portion of the evening. The event raised $4.9 million dollars. View the film here: http://www.modeproject.com/after-school-matters-what-matters

Narrated by After School Matters’ Board Chair, the film takes a documentary approach to telling the After School Matters story. “True stories of optimism and hope, when coupled with artful visuals and powerful writing are a uniquely compelling way of showing the value of After School Matters’ program.” said Mode Project’s Brooks Ruyle, the video’s director. “After School Matters was a phenomenal partner and it was gratifying to make a film that does good along the way – in this case for Chicago’s teens,” said Ruyle.

“So many supporters - both new and long-time, have commented about how the video captures the core of our work but also manages to elevate it. The team at Mode Project really got us, and that translated beautifully into the finished product.” said Michael Crowley, Senior Director of Communications and Policy for After School Matters.

The Annual Gala was held at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom and was attended by more than 1,000 civic and business leaders. Close to 300 teens performed and showcased their talents during the event.

The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of smaller agencies who derive their strength from big ideas, rather than stratospheric budgets. The Davey is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

Mode Project handled all aspects of the film from concept to completion including creative development, scriptwriting, production, editorial and finishing services.

About Mode Project:

Mode Project creates meaningful video content for agencies, brands and causes. The Mode team offers concept development and creative services for broadcast and digital media, including production, design, animation, editorial and finishing. See more of our work at http://www.modeproject.com

About After School Matters:

After School Matters is a nonprofit organization that offers Chicago high school teens opportunities to explore and develop their talents while gaining critical skills for college, careers, and beyond. Over the course of the organization’s history, more than 200,000 teens have benefited from their programs in the arts, communications, science, sports and technology. http://www.afterschoolmatters.org