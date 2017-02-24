Stillman Property Management will provide property management services for 21 Stonecrest, a co-op building in Larchmont. (Photo from Redfin) We are pleased to continue to expand our presence in both the New York and Connecticut markets...We pride ourselves on providing responsive and world-class service which results in satisfied clients.

Stillman Property Management, a full-service property management company based in Harrison, N.Y. serving the major New York metropolitan area, has been selected to provide property management services for the following residential and commercial clients in Westchester and Fairfield County:

15 South Division Street – Commercial and residential mixed-use building

15 South Division Street

New Rochelle, N.Y. 10805

Stonecrest (21 North Chatsworth Owners Corp.) – Built in 1937, Stonecrest is an eight-story cooperative residential property with 91 units, and is located close to Metro North and highways.

21 North Chatsworth Avenue

Larchmont, N.Y. 10538

Lookout II Condominium – Overlooking the Hudson River, Lookout North is a 50 unit high-rise built as part of the Hudson Harbor riverside development.

18 Rivers Edge Drive

Tarrytown, N.Y. 10591

Palmer Plaza – 14,000 square foot commercial building in the heart of Larchmont.

2039 Palmer Avenue

Larchmont, N.Y. 10538

The Halstead Group – 15,000 square foot, two-story commercial building located in the commercial district of Harrison.

47-49 Halstead Avenue

Harrison, N.Y. 10528

Fairfield House – This condo building has 74 units and is located on the outskirts of the Greenwich commercial district.

52 Lafayette Place

Greenwich, C.T. 06830

“We are pleased to continue to expand our presence in both the New York and Connecticut markets,” said Roy Stillman, Esq., president of Stillman Property Management. “We pride ourselves on providing responsive and world-class service which results in satisfied clients. We are committed to continuing the same high quality of property management services in 2017 and beyond.”

Stillman Property Management is located at 440 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite #S512 in Harrison, N.Y. The firm can be reached at 914-813-1900 or by visiting http://www.stillmanmanagement.com.

About Stillman Property Management

Stillman Property Management (http://www.stillmanmanagement.com) is a full-service property management firm dedicated to providing superior property management services for condominium and cooperative apartment complexes and commercial buildings in Westchester County, Rockland County, Putnam County, lower Connecticut, and New York City. Established in 1985, Stillman is a family owned company with roots that date back to the early 1940’s. Headquartered in Harrison, New York, Stillman Property Management uses a unique team approach to develop specialized management programs for each individual property, implementing administrative, financial, and maintenance procedures geared toward optimal operation. With a combined experience of more than 75 years, the firm’s senior partners fully understand the onsite management process for complexes large and small.