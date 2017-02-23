We want these vets to be able to dress for success. By providing them with high-quality business attire, vets will feel more confident, and better prepared for job interviews

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) is announcing a new partnership with Tailored Brands that will send suits and other business attire to veterans in search of employment.

On Saturday, February 25th, a job fair will be held in Detroit, hosted by the Detroit VA. Through a new partnership with Tailored Brands, the parent company of Joseph A. Bank, DVNF has sent a shipment of new suits to this job fair to help veterans who are transitioning from the military and into a civilian job.

Veterans in search of employment will have the opportunity to pick out a suit and no cost to them. In addition, DVNF will provide these veterans with Visa gift cards to cover the cost of getting their new suit tailored, so they don’t incur any unnecessary financial burden.

“We want these vets to be able to dress for success. By providing them with high-quality business attire, vets will feel more confident, and better prepared for job interviews,” said DVNF CEO, Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.).

“Plus, buying a suit can be a major financial burden that many don’t have the luxury to afford. So, we’re excited to help these veterans dress for the job they deserve.”

This is DVNF’s first shipment exclusively containing business attire, and the organization hopes to continue this type of effort at more veteran job fairs throughout the country in the future.

