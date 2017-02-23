“This year’s offerings include selections from the best wine producing regions of France – truly some of the finest wines in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to present these for the benefit of such an important cause." - Eric Hemer

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services – will return to the La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach to host its Swirl: Miami Wine Tasting Event on March 28, 2017.

The Lymphoma Research Foundation has once again partnered with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits to present attendees with a selection of fine wines, including a special collection from France for 2017. World renowned wine expert Eric Hemer, Certified Wine Educator, Master Sommelier, Master of Wine, Senior Vice President, and Corporate Director of Wine Education for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits will return to the Swirl series to discuss and review this year’s wine selection, generously donated by Southern Glazer’s. Wine and Spirits.

“This year’s offerings include selections from the best wine producing regions of France – truly some of the finest wines in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to present these for the benefit of such an important cause,” said Hemer. “Southern Glazer’s is proud of the continued growth of the Swirl series, both here in Miami Beach and across the country, and we look forward to continued partnership with the Lymphoma Research Foundation in support of their innovative research programs and mission.”

Each year, nearly 5,500 Floridians are diagnosed with lymphoma – the most common form of blood cancer. Since its inception in 2013, Swirl: Miami has raised nearly $150,000 in support of the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s mission. Last year’s event saw over 150 members of South Florida’s philanthropic community show their support for lymphoma research, with over $52,000 raised to benefit LRF in a single evening.

“As the Swirl series continues to expand across the United States, it’s wonderful to see the continued support for the Lymphoma Research Foundation from our partners and friends in Miami Beach, where it all began,” said Leigh Olson, Event Co-Chair and Member, LRF Board of Directors. “We thank Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits for their continued support, which enables us to levy all proceeds directly toward LRF’s critical mission of eradicating lymphoma and serving those impacted by this blood cancer.”

Leigh & Cory Olson will serve as Co-Chairs of this year’s event and are joined by Host Committee members including Nina & Walter Andrews, Debbie & Kevin Fennessey, Barbara & Jerry Freundlich, Izidore Lossos, MD, Georgia & Stephen D. Nimer, MD, and Florence & Robert Werner. For more information or to RSVP online, visit lymphoma.org/SwirlMiami or contact Taylor Zitay Kahn at (646)465-9103 or tzitay(at)lymphoma(dot)org.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded nearly $60 million in lymphoma-specific research. For additional information on LRF’s research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.

###