Arrows Up Jumbo Bin Revolutionizing Last-Mile Delivery of Frac Sand

“Anyone who has ever fracked a well knows there are a million things to consider when it comes to safety, costs and efficiencies. Our system makes their job easier."

The oil and gas industry is always innovating and for related trades, like transportation, it is important to keep up. That is why Arrows Up, LLC., an affiliate of OmniTRAX Inc., has introduced a revolutionary method to get frac sand into the blender at the wellhead in a way that eliminates dust, saves time and cuts costs.

“Anyone who has ever fracked a well knows there are a million things to consider when it comes to safety, costs and efficiencies,” said Ken White, Director of Sales for Arrows Up, LLC. “Our system makes their job easier by providing a last-mile containerized proppant delivery solution that addresses all three of those business priorities.”

Speaking at the North American Frac Sand Exhibition & Conference, today, White will explain how their delivery solution combines unitized Jumbo Bins with a riser that allows the sand to be directly discharged into the blender at the wellhead. This flexible system offers tailored solutions that customers love because it reduces transportation costs and demurrage without compromising safety. In fact, the patent-pending containers are proven to substantially reduce silica dust, which is heavily regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The Arrows Up Jumbo Bin can hold 25 tons of frac sand and decrease product shrinkage by reducing the number of times the product needs to be transferred. It can also be moved by standard transportation equipment, giving customers the flexibility they need to control costs.

White’s presentation is entitled: “Creating Supply Chain Efficiencies Through Unitized Solutions for Last-Mile Delivery.”

Ken White Bio:

Ken White has been in Business Development and Product Integration for over 25 years. The last 5 years he has been providing proppants to the oil and gas industry nationwide. He has an extensive background in all types of proppants from ceramic proppant, resin coated proppant, as well as northern and southern sands. He has been heavily involved in understanding the importance of the integrity of these products, which includes logistics and delivery to the blender. Ken joined Arrows UP, LLC in 2017 as the Director of Sales and has been tasked the role of growing the Arrows Up footprint. Ken attended Ouachita Baptist University as a Business Major in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX’s core capabilities range from providing management services to railroad and port services and to intermodal and industrial switching operations. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at http://www.omnitrax.com.

About Arrows Up, LLC.

Arrows Up, LLC. began following a company’s request to create better products to serve the bulk storage and transportation industry. The management and operations teams of Arrows Up have over 65 years of combined experience in the packaging and logistics industry. Our mission is to create innovative, efficient and safer solutions for the bulk storage and transportation industries. This will be accomplished by research, customer involvement and continued experimentation with materials, design and assemble concepts. More information is available at http://www.arrowsupllc.com/.