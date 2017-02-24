DMG Productions is proud to announce that it will feature GlobalVetLINK in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed television series, American Farmer, airing second quarter 2017 on RFD-TV. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:00aET on RFD-TV. Check your local listings for more info.

This segment will explore how technology plays a role in animal health today. Featuring GlobalVetLINK, viewers will learn how the company connects veterinarians, animal owners/producers, feed mills/distributors, industry partners, government officials and diagnostic laboratories to improve animal wellness and safety.

With a desire to be the world’s most trusted, secure and independent repository of animal health data, GlobalVetLINK is the nation’s leader in providing easy-to-use, web-based animal health solutions for food and companion animal health practitioners. Their services provide intuitive online certification solutions that enable users to quickly and accurately create professional health records, including Veterinary Feed Directives (VFDs), Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs) or health certificates, Veterinary Prescriptions, diagnostic results and history, Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) or Coggins test certificates and more.

“We are excited and honored to be selected to be featured on American Farmer,” stated Clifford Smith, GlobalVetLINK CEO. “We look forward to sharing the GlobalVetLINK story and how digital technology is streamlining communication in the animal health industry to ensure a safe and secure food supply.”

“GlobalVetLINK’s easy, intuitive online solutions enable animal health practitioners to utilize best practices to quickly and accurately create professional health documents, save time and create additional revenue,” said Robert Sikich, Senior Producer for American Farmer. “We look forward to further exploring this technology on our show.”

GlobalVetLINK:

GlobalVetLINK (GVL®) was founded in 2001 and is the nation's leader in providing easy-to-use, web-based animal health solutions for food and companion animal health practitioners.

For more information, visit: http://www.globalvetlink.com.

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:00am ET on RFD-TV.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Robert Sikich at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: Robert(at)AmericanFarmerTV(dot)com.