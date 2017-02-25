Innovations with Ed Begley Jr. is proud to announce that Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences (Sunset World) will be featured in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed television series, airing second quarter 2017 on FOX Business.

In this episode, Innovations will explore the latest advances in sustainable travel and tourism. With locations throughout Cancun and the Riviera Maya, the show will go behind-the-scenes to explore what has made Sunset World a recognized leader in delivering world-class travel experiences, while at the same time, managing to protect natural resources and support local products and employment.

“We’re using truly innovative operational and resource management techniques to ensure our guests can have an authentic farm-to-table experience, lush spa treatments and be surrounded by lush environments without negatively impacting our fragile environment,” said Mr. Arroyo. “The experience is a real differentiator for us as we provide our guests with true luxury, while connecting them to their environment in a positive way.”

“With active, pampered, happy guests who return time-and-time-again, the future of Sunset World looks promising,” said Jennifer Tierney, Senior Producer for the Innovations series. “Sunset World provides global travelers with quality vacations in the Mexican Caribbean, offering the kind of modern conveniences, contemporary design, and first-class services that contribute to life-changing vacation experiences.”

Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experiences

Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experiences is a Mexican-owned hospitality leader delivering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancún and the Riviera Maya. Founded more than 30 years ago, Sunset World has grown to encompass six resorts, world-class travel services and amenities and a diverse network of innovative operational and marketing solutions all focused on delivering the absolute best vacation experiences for our member-owners and guests. From cultural tours to water sports, Sunset World members and guests are never far from their next big adventure.

For more information, please visit http://www.sunsetworld.net.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Jennifer Tierney at (866) 496-4065 x875 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision(dot)com.