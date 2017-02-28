Paylogix, the leading technology provider of administrative and enrollment solutions to the insurance industry, announced a partnership with Pet Assure pet. This partnership is expected to significantly expand access to the Pet Assure line of veterinary discount plans.

Debuting in 2016, Exchange Builder is a cloud-based, employer-specific benefits marketplace platform designed for small to mid-size employer groups. Utilizing this web-based solution, employee benefit brokers create a customized marketplace for the communication, enrollment, billing and administration of both core and voluntary employee benefits. This is an industry first and is expected to change the way that employee benefits are delivered.

Pet Assure is nation’s largest veterinary discount plan. As any dog or cat lover can say, a sick pet can get expensive and distracting. To use their Pet Assure benefits, employees show their Pet Assure ID card, and the veterinary staff will reduce their pet's medical bills at the time of service. For employers, offering Pet Assure is another way to keep employees focused on work instead of worrying about bills. It is also a way to demonstrate to their employees that the company culture supports their values and priorities. All plan payment options can be seamlessly implemented through the Paylogix platform at no additional cost to the employer.

John Warren, Practice Leader for Paylogix, stated, “Exchange Builder is the end-to-end solution that the market has been seeking. From case level/employer group carrier RFQs, through our premier providers, to benefits communication to employee self-enrollment (through any device with avatar-led decision support tools) to effortless benefit administration for the employer, Exchange Builder is set to positively disrupt the industry by making the small to mid-size employer market not only viable again but profitable.”

Rachel Ostreicher, Pet Assure Vice President, stated, “It is exciting to bring our unique, pet-focused benefits to the Paylogix platform. With Pet Assure, employees will save every time an money when they go to the vet. When paired with Paylogix’s seamless integration, the addition of Pet Assure products will provide a great opportunity for both employees and employers. The end result will be expanded access to quality veterinary care for more family pets.”

About Pet Assure:

In 1995, a young couple was shocked when their pet insurer denied a major medical claim because "the disease is inherent to the breed." The couple was certain that a better option should be available to pet parents. Thus, Pet Assure was born. Today, Pet Assure provides pet owners with access to affordable, high-quality veterinary care through its veterinary discount plan. Millions of employees and other pet owners receive preferred pricing at their local participating veterinarians. With Pet Assure, everything is simple: Employees never have to deal with deductibles, claims forms, denials of coverage, etc. - the discount is applied right at the time of service. Any and every pet is covered - no exclusions. Any and every medical service is covered - no exclusions. You can use it as much and as often as you like - no annual limits. Pet Assure can be used as a complement or substitute to traditional pet insurance. For more information visit PetBenefit.com.

About Paylogix:

From promotion to payment, Paylogix is a pioneer in the development of technologies specifically aimed at simplifying the administration of health and welfare benefits. Web based BPO and SaaS solutions offer real-time access to business partners including: the insurer; the broker, the employer and employee. Paylogix currently provides solutions for prominent insurers and group providers throughout North America.

