Paylogix, the leading technology provider of administrative and enrollment solutions to the insurance industry, announced a partnership with ARAG legal insurance. This partnership is expected to significantly expand access to the ARAG line of personal legal protection products.

Debuting in 2016, Exchange Builder® is a cloud-based, employer-specific benefits marketplace platform designed for small to mid-size employer groups. Utilizing this web-based solution, employee benefit brokers create a customized marketplace for the communication, enrollment, billing and administration of both core and voluntary employee benefits. This is an industry first and is expected to change the way that employee benefits are delivered.

For more than 40 years, ARAG has been a leader in providing employees access to insurance when something in life turns into a legal issue; like a dispute with a contractor, a traffic ticket or the need for estate planning. ARAG offers additional services including identity theft protection and recovery, caregiving solutions, tax services and financial counseling. Instead of missing work, employees have access to a network of more than 12,000 attorneys who can advise and represent them on legal problems and review or prepare documents. ARAG legal plans can be seamlessly implemented through the Paylogix Exchange Builder platform, with no additional cost to the employer. By providing access to legal services, employers can improve the productivity and quality of life for their employees.

John Warren, Practice Leader for Paylogix, stated, “Exchange Builder is the end-to-end solution that the market has been seeking. From case level/employer group carrier RFQs, through our premier providers, to benefits communication to employee self-enrollment (through any device with avatar-led decision support tools) to effortless benefit administration for the employer, Exchange Builder is set to positively disrupt the industry by making the small to mid-size employer market not only viable again but profitable.”

“Joining Paylogix allows ARAG to reach even more consumers and provide affordable legal services to all,” said Dennis Healy, ARAG Chief Sales Officer. “It is exciting to deliver a solution that’s easy to implement and will help brokers and their clients reduce stress and absenteeism in the workplace — while empowering employees to solve their legal issues.”

About ARAG®:

ARAG® (http://www.araglegal.com) is a leader in legal insurance. It provides people with affordable and reliable legal counsel for everyday life matters. The company has an international premium base of more than $2 billion and protects 15.5 million individuals and their families – worldwide. ARAG's North American headquarters are based in Des Moines, Iowa. Awarded Center of Excellence Award for nine consecutive years (2007-2015). Named a Top 100 Call Center by BenchMark Portal for six consecutive years (2011-2016). ARAG team members voted ARAG a Best Places to Work in Insurance (2009-2014).

About Paylogix:

From promotion to payment, Paylogix is a pioneer in the development of technologies specifically aimed at simplifying the administration of health and welfare benefits. Web based BPO and SaaS solutions offer real-time access to business partners including: the insurer; the broker, the employer and employee. Paylogix currently provides solutions for prominent insurers and group providers throughout North America.

More Information about Exchange Builder® can be found by visiting http://www.exchangebuilder.com or by contacting John Warren, 586-935-4017 or by email johnw(at)paylogix(dot)com.

More information about Paylogix can be found by visiting http://www.paylogix.com, calling 800-622-4131 or via email: info(at)paylogix(dot)com .

Media Contacts:

Lisa M. Whalen, MBA

Paylogix Director of Marketing & Insuretech Translator

lisaw(at)paylogix(dot)com or 919-356-0309

Jen Harken

ARAG Corporate Communication Manager

jen.harken(at)ARAGlegal(dot)com or 515-246-1200, ext. 271