LogiSense EngageIP Rating and Subscription Billing Solution We recognized early in our planning the critical role monetization plays for IoT to truly create a sustainable ecosystem of devices, connectivity and applications.

LogiSense announced today that they have been selected by Canadian based eleven-x to deliver the monetization capabilities that will profoundly transform the way IoT enabled businesses drive revenues and establish profitable and long term customer relationships.

To better serve the growing demand for next generation connectivity in the Canadian market, eleven-x launched Canada's first purpose built, and carrier-grade low power wide area network for the Internet of Things (IoT). This network, built on the LoRaWAN™ open global standard, offers private businesses, manufacturers and public institutions the necessary connectivity to gain valuable information from remote, inexpensive low power devices.

The selection of LogiSense follows eleven-x’s announcement of OrbiWise SA in January to supply the LoRaWAN™ Network Server (LNS) Solution for its announced nationwide Canadian LoRa™ Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Network.

Partnering with LogiSense and OrbiWise allows eleven-x to focus their efforts on scaling their network across Canada while leveraging award-winning back office solutions with proven track records of delivering sophisticated billing and network management capabilities to the IoT market place.

"We recognized early in our planning the critical role monetization plays for IoT to truly create a sustainable ecosystem of devices, connectivity and applications. We see first-hand how unique each end-user business model is and thus we required an extremely flexible, agile and scalable billing platform to meet the growing needs of our customer base. In leveraging their vision and experience in the market, selecting LogiSense was the clear choice and we’re excited to have them as a key enabler of our monetization strategy." - Ryan Hickey – CEO, eleven-x

LogiSense is a key force in enabling IoT network and platform providers to gain formidable competitive advantage by offering powerful monetization capabilities that support wide ranging business applications on LPWAN based networks.

"IoT is ushering in an era of productivity unlike anything the world has never seen before. It will completely transform how businesses view their economic relationships with all key stakeholders. We’re excited to be a part of eleven-x’s success story and helping them drive long term recurring revenue relationships with their customers. Our view is that IoT will transform world economics into a Usage Economy®. The dynamic convergence of real-time subscription and usage billing models driven by huge amounts of data will dramatically drive competitive advantage." - Flavio Gomes – CEO, LogiSense

LogiSense’s EngageIP usage rating and subscription billing is an award-winning platform that boasts field-proven scale, features, functionality, and performance. Delivering advanced capability from usage rating, mediation and billing to customer self-care. A real-time solution that supports a wide variety of business models, it transforms clients’ business practices by empowering rapid turn-up of new services, enabling innovation and new revenue streams, thus ensuring longevity and relevance in a rapidly evolving market.

About LogiSense

LogiSense provides licensed and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) usage rating, mediation and subscription billing solutions for the Internet of Things, Telecommunications, Unified Communications and Enterprise service providers. LogiSense’s carrier-grade solutions are built on its proprietary, real-time usage rating and subscription billing platform, EngageIP. LogiSense designed EngageIP from the ground-up to be service, medium and provider agnostic, allowing it to grow with customers as they evolve their business operations and end user offerings. EngageIP provides the flexibility and scalability to address the service, billing and back-office realities facing today’s rapidly-evolving communications service providers. Founded in 1998, LogiSense currently services more than 40 customers in six countries. More info: http://www.logisense.com | Twitter: @LogiSense

About eleven-x

eleven-x is a network operator enabling the Internet of Things. Our purpose-built low power wide area network is the first of its kind in Canada, providing connectivity for a wide variety of sensors and applications. Our network enables customers in the private and public sectors to efficiently and cost effectively manage assets, create smart cities, and realize environmental sustainability. For additional information, visit http://www.eleven-x.com