Doctors in Italy have released a new study focused on the cancer-fighting properties of curcumin, the chemical that gives turmeric its color and pungent flavor. Surviving Mesothelioma has just published an article on the new research. Click here to read it now.

When cancer researchers at the University of Rome treated several different lines of human and mouse mesothelioma cells with curcumin, they found that the compound triggered cellular death or apoptosis and inhibited normal replication of mesothelioma cells.

“Curcumin in vitro inhibited malignant mesothelioma cells survival in a dose- and time-dependent manner and increased reactive oxygen species’ intracellular production and induced DNA damage,” states principal investigator Dr. Laura Masuelli.

According to the report published in the journal Oncotarget, when curcumin was given to mice with peritoneal mesothelioma, the mice lived longer and experienced fewer new mesothelioma tumors.

“This is the latest in a series of studies on the utility of curcumin in the treatment of mesothelioma and other cancers,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor of Surviving Mesothelioma. “It is especially exciting for mesothelioma patients who have so few viable treatment options, especially options that do not cause serious side effects.”

You can read more about the Italian study as well as other recent research on curcumin’s potential in mesothelioma therapy in Spice Compound Extends Mesothelioma Survival in Mice, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

