The River Valley Realty Group, a 2016 KW Platinum Award-winning real estate team with central operations in Louisville, Kentucky joined forces with Lisa Yoli at Keller Williams Professionals of Asheville, North Carolina, naming her Vice President of the Asheville area sales team.

“We are honored that Lisa is bringing her background and wisdom to our growing business,” said Kristin Brockett, President of The River Valley Group. “Our team is looking forward to combining our systems and advertising strategies with Lisa's knowledge and experience in this real estate market. It's a perfect match, really.”

Lisa brings a wealth of knowledge in the real estate industry with nine years of experience. Successfully leading the Productivity Coaching program for her market center since 2009, Lisa will now focus her coaching skills on building the River Valley Group brand in the greater Asheville area and beyond.

Home buyers, sellers and agents can find real-time up to the minute information on the Asheville real estate market on http://www.learnaboutasheville.com the newest website in the River Valley Group online portfolio. “We have always believed that our customers and agents deserve the best and newest technology available, so we invest heavily in websites, social media interfaces and instant text capabilities,” said Heidi Fore, owner of River Valley Realty Group, LLC. “To be the best agents for our home sellers and buyers, we must constantly equip our Asheville team with the best technology the industry has to offer.”

About The River Valley Group.

The River Valley Group has been designated Global Properties Specialists, Luxury Homes Specialists, and is considered a Mega Agent Expansion business, winning the platinum award for sales in 2013 and 2016. They have sales teams located in Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, OH, Asheville, NC, Boca Raton, FL, Jamaica, and coming soon to Costa Rica. Agents are trained to deliver over-the-top service with cutting-edge technology to help customers reach their real estate goals.

About Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Austin, Texas based Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world with 800 offices and 154,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. In 2017, Training Magazine named Keller Williams the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.

For more information, visit http://www.learnaboutasheville.com, and http://www.kw.com and http://www.rivervalleygroup.com/contact/about-river-valley-group/