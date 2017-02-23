This is the perfect opportunity to unveil the power of the FanWide Sports Data Platform and showcase its ability to identify exact numbers of sports fans for any team in any region, as well as related preferences and characteristics unique to each fanbase.

FanWide, a social network and data platform for sports fans and organizations nationwide, today announced its participation in the Startup Competition & Trade Show at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference (SSAC), taking place March 3-4, in Boston. FanWide’s service organizes free viewing parties for hundreds of pro and college sports teams across thousands of locations.

The company is unveiling its FanWide Sports Data Platform, which is set to go head-to-head with some of the brightest sports tech startups in the country at the competition. Once called the “Super Bowl of Sports Analytics,” the MIT Sloan conference brings together some of the top sports data companies and influencers in the industry, giving FanWide the opportunity to showcase its new technology, and connect with potential customers, business partners and investors.

This is the third competition FanWide has participated in since September 2016, winning first place at the previous two, the Crowd Invest Summit and the Bellevue Tech Expo.

“The MIT SSAC is one of the most prestigious sports analytics conferences in the country, and we are honored to attend and compete against the top startups in our industry,” said Symon Perriman, President and Founder of FanWide. “This is the perfect opportunity to unveil the power of the FanWide Sports Data Platform and showcase its ability to identify exact numbers of sports fans for any team in any region, as well as related preferences and characteristics unique to each fanbase.”

The FanWide Sports Data Platform provides teams, athletes, fan and alumni clubs, and sport and hospitality industry partners with detailed analytics, insights and easy-to-read robust graphic displays. All of which, highlight comparable trends and unique attributes of sports fans across the country. With these insights, users can create optimized marketing, advertising and promotional campaigns, and better connect with fanbases.

The platform is data-rich and integrates directly with FanWide’s consumer-facing social network for sports fans. It provides insights that organizations can use to analyze behaviors, identify regional fanbase trends and better understand how fans consume sports. With an easy-to-use interface, businesses can effortlessly organize data in different sports and geographic hierarchies to track and pull targeted, analytical information.

According to Perriman, the FanWide Sports Data Platform also provides intrinsic value for businesses in other industries, such as travel and hospitality.

“We are currently working with some of the world’s largest beer and beverage distributors to explore ways our data can optimize their organization’s efforts to reach sports fans. One example of this is, using the FanWide Sports Data Platform to show their street teams where there are concentrations of sports fans at any time of the day. This allows these distributors to maximize their street team’s efficiency and reach as many fans as possible on a given day.”

FanWide plans to build on its platform, continue exploring alternative use cases and add additional analytical capabilities to meet the sports and entertainment industry’s evolving needs.

MIT Sloan is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in this arena, and aims to enrich opportunities for learning about the use of analytics in sports. The goal of the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference is to provide a forum for industry professionals, executives, leading researchers, and students to discuss the increasing role of analytics in the global sports industry.

For more information about FanWide, its social network and viewing parties for sports fans, or the FanWide Sports Data Platform, please visit http://www.fanwide.com/company/about or email Info(at)fanwide(dot)com.

About FanWide

FanWide Technologies Inc. is a free social networking service for sports fans that organizes viewing parties for every team in every city. It is the first service designed to connect millions of sports fans with other supporters of their favorite teams in communities across the country. FanWide’s services have already organized viewing parties for hundreds of sports teams across thousands of locations. The organization works with local venues to promote viewing parties and events for individual fans, large fan clubs, and alumni groups. For more information on FanWide, visit http://www.fanwide.com.

Press Contact

Nick McDonald

Director of Marketing

206.856.9446

Nick(at)Fanwide(dot)com