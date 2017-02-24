Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company has selected Cloverleaf Analytics’ advanced insurance business intelligence (BI) solution as their analytics, visualization and reporting platform for all lines of business. Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company reviewed options from several BI vendors and ultimately chose Cloverleaf Analytics.

Cloverleaf Analytics offers a comprehensive real-time business intelligence and big data solution for insurance companies. The advanced technology is administration system vendor independent and is a complete insurance BI and big data solution, including everything from data integration to advanced analytics and reporting.

“After reviewing the top insurance BI vendors, we chose Cloverleaf Analytics. Cloverleaf Analytics simply offers a more comprehensive and advanced system than their competitors. Its functionality was unmatched. The self-service analytics and pre-built content are going to significantly improve our ability to analyze risk exposure, provide better service to our customers, and ultimately increase profitability” says Joey Kinard, CIO, Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.

The Cloverleaf Analytics end-to-end insurance BI solution gives customers access to real-time analytics to discover trends and insights across their entire enterprise, allowing clients to make proactive business decisions that would not otherwise be possible. Cloverleaf Analytics offers up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 120+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts, scorecards and much more. Cloverleaf Analytics’ solution can pull data from the entire enterprise, to give a full picture of the business.

“We are proud to partner with Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance,” says Robert Clark, President and CEO of Cloverleaf Analytics. “We believe our technology is a perfect fit for them and look forward to helping them enhance their analytic capabilities for their internal teams, agents and customers.”

Cloverleaf Analytics offers free demos where interested parties can see a live example of how the system works and how third party data, like census data, can easily be joined (mashed up) with their insurance data to get even more analysis out of their data. For more information and to schedule a demo, contact Cloverleaf Analytics at customercare(at)cloverleafanalytics(dot)com or (877) 361-7729.

About Cloverleaf Analytics:

Founded in 2015 and based in Austin, TX, Cloverleaf Analytics’ offers an affordable comprehensive end-to-end insurance BI solution to improve profitability and reduce risk for insurance companies. Cloverleaf Analytics’ technology consolidates data across the enterprise for real-time analytics and cutting edge visualizations. Cloverleaf Analytics’ customers jump start their BI solution and realize an immediate ROI using the intuitive interface to access up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 120+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts, scorecards and much more.

The Cloverleaf Analytics’ team takes pride architecting the best BI solutions in the insurance industry. Their decades of experience and best practices are built into Cloverleaf Analytics’ BI solution and provide immediate value to customers. For more information, go to http://www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

