D&K Engineering, an international product design and contract manufacturing services provider, today announced the promotion of Erol Erturk to Vice President of Research and Development. Erturk joined D&K Engineering in 2011 and served for five years as Research and Development Director before his promotion. Erturk now leads a multidisciplinary engineering team focused on product development and new product introductions across all of D&K's business segments.

Erturk’s immediate focus will be deepening the companies’ client base and fostering more strategic long-term partnerships with existing D&K clients. He is also charged with creating an environment for his team of mechanical, electrical, firmware, software, systems, test, manufacturing engineers, and managers to continuously broaden D&K’s skills and capabilities.

“I’m very fortunate to work with a strong group of directors and engineering program managers that understand exactly what it takes to steer a great idea from inception to commercial reality,” said Erturk. “My focus is supporting our engineers, partners and clients with processes, efficiencies and results that are worthy of our track record in the market.”

Prior to D&K, Erturk spent 26 years at Hewlett Packard Company (HP). In his last assignment, he led a software section of 6 managers and 50 developers to re-architect and deliver simpler print driver software for all of HP inkjet printers. All software releases were completed on time and with outstanding quality during his tenure. Prior to that, Erturk designed, developed and ramped a number of complex electro-mechanical devices including printers and print heads. Erturk has managed program budgets in excess of $20 million annually and is highly experienced with development projects starting in early ideation stages through platform and prototype creation to full production ramp-up.

“Erol brings our clients a successful history of leading cross functional teams in every phase of the product development cycle, working with marketing, design, engineering, operations, and finance,” said Scott Dennis, Chief Executive Officer D&K Engineering. “His experience, discipline and leadership is truly unmatched and we’re thrilled to have him leading our research and development teams.”

Erturk holds mechanical engineering degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as well as an MBA from MIT where he also received a Leaders for Manufacturing Fellowship.

About D&K Engineering

D&K Engineering is an international product design and contract manufacturing services company with a proven track record of turning innovative ideas into successful products and lines of business. Our capabilities span the entire product development life cycle, including requirements definition, engineering analysis, concept creation, design, prototyping, manufacturing, and after-market support. Our clients leverage our proprietary Total Commercialization Solutions to evolve hardware, systems and content-based product ideas from initial design to manufacturing and into a sustainable line of business. Our experience-driven engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services get products to market faster with lower overall cost of development providing our customers with significant competitive advantage. D&K Engineering is headquartered in San Diego, California and Singapore.