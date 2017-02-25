Santhigram School of Ayurveda and Massage Grand Opening

Santhigram School of Ayurveda and Massage is open for students interested in learning traditional massage techniques and the ancient art of Ayurvedic therapeutic massage and bodywork. This unprecedented, 500-hour program offers a one-of-a-kind curriculum that blends eastern and western massage modalities. It is the only massage therapy program in the United States that offers an integrated course of study that includes instruction in traditional western therapies such as Swedish massage, sports massage, and the ancient Indian healing system of Ayurveda, “the science of life”, that supports the balance of body, mind and spirit.

The program is approved by the New Jersey Department of Education and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Upon successful completion of this program students can earn a massage therapy license (LMT). Internships and job opportunities with Santhigram Wellness, in various locations nationwide, will be available for students who successfully complete the massage program and meet the criteria for employment.

This program gives aspiring massage therapists the opportunity to differentiate their practice and offer clients many therapeutic benefits of massage and Ayurvedic bodywork. By combining Ayurveda with western massage modalities, students learn the art of positive health to overcome fatigue, strengthen the nervous system, improve eyesight, nourish the body, increase longevity, normalize sleep, instill flexibility and maintain good health overall.

In addition, Santhigram School of Ayurveda and Massage offers various certification courses that will enable students to enrich their massage therapy practice to become an Ayurvedic Lifestyle Consultant, an Ayurvedic Massage & Panchakarma Therapist or an Ayurvedic Wellness Spa Therapist. These additional courses give students the opportunity to learn Ayurveda therapies in depth and become a specialist in both western and eastern massage and holistic treatment modalities. An Ayurvedic Nutrition & Cooking Course is also available for those who want to learn the art of making healthy and nutritious food, that they can recommend to their clients.

Santhigram School of Ayurveda and Massage is owned by the Santhigram Group, a company committed to providing authentic Kerala specific Ayurvedic and Holistic treatments which help to alleviate several chronic ailments and improve overall health.

For more information about this exclusive course of study, call Santhigram School of Ayurveda and Massage today at 1-888-KER-AYUR (1-888-537-2987) or visit the website at http://www.santhigramschool.com.