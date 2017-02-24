Gym Source Announces New Store in Wilmington, DE

Gym Source We carry a wide variety of brands so shoppers can actually try out strength equipment, treadmills, ellipticals and lots of fitness accessories.” said Tom Richards, Director of Marketing at Gym Source.

Gym Source, America’s leading retailer of premium residential and commercial fitness equipment, announces the grand opening of a new showroom in Wilmington, DE.

“We are elated to be opening this new showroom,” explains Tom Richard, Director of Marketing at Gym Source. “Our goal is a personalized shopping experience for each customer who walks in the door. Gym Source fitness experts can match the client’s space and budget with their individual fitness goal. We carry a wide variety of brands so shoppers can actually try out strength equipment, treadmills, ellipticals and lots of fitness accessories.”

“We think the first state, Delaware, should have the first and best in specialty fitness equipment.” said Richard Miller, Gym Source’s founder and CEO. “The newest store location in Wilmington means that Gym Source can provide even more fitness fans with the best in fitness equipment and service.”

The Wilmington store is located at 3901 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.

Gym Source is celebrating its newest location with a Grand Opening Sale through February 28th.

To learn more about the new Gym Source showroom in Wilmington, visit https://www.gymsource.com/store-locator/wilmington-delaware or connect with an equipment expert at 302-434-4400.

About Gym Source:

Gym Source is the nation’s oldest and largest specialty distributor of fitness equipment. The company has 36 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire and serves customers in all 50 states and 47 countries. Gym Source offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment and ellipticals both for commercial and home use. The company takes great pride in its reputation as America’s #1 fitness equipment expert and its exceptional post-sale delivery and customer service. Gym Source has made over 2 million fitness equipment deliveries to its nearly 400,000 customers.