Hannah Kain, President & CEO, ALOM Our clients must respond to fast-changing needs in the global marketplace. By tapping into our strategic capital we ensure that ALOM leverages emerging technologies to create new supply chain delivery models. -- Hannah Kain, ALOM CEO

ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for its industry leadership and expertise with the naming of three executive staff members as 2017 Supply Chain Pros to Know: Hannah Kain, President and CEO; Lisa Dolan, Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy, and Rick Mizzo, Director of Account & Supply Base Management. This the third year for Kain, and the second year for Dolan, to receive this honor.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives who are leading initiatives to prepare their own companies' and their clients’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate.

“We are proud to be recognized for our supply chain industry expertise and impact,” Kain said. “Our clients must respond to fast-changing needs in the global marketplace. They are facing rapidly narrowing time frames in which they can innovate for the next phase of product development. By tapping into our strategic capital we ensure that ALOM leverages emerging technologies to create new supply chain delivery models.”

A quality-driven visionary, Kain enables ALOM’s Fortune 100 clients to focus on the innovation that defines their brands and ensures their competitiveness. She has a passion for filling the projected supply chain talent gap with diverse and prepared leadership. Kain “pays it forward” by taking active roles in national and global organizations mentoring youth, women executives and other business people in manufacturing, technology and entrepreneurism.

Lisa Dolan designs and implements end-to-end supply chain strategies that reduce costs and improve quality levels for some of the world’s most respected corporations and government agencies. Leveraging her technology expertise, Dolan conceptualizes and implements complex, but highly efficient, manufacturing and production processes in the automotive, financial, public sector and technology markets.

Rick Mizzo is responsible for ALOM’s strategic management of the customer account base, procurement, and suppliers. Drawing upon 36 years in supply chain management, Mizzo ensures that ALOM’s business processes consistently result in improved product quality, customer satisfaction and company profitability. He led ALOM’s expansion in Asia including establishing a regional company headquarters in Hong Kong. He is currently responsible for seeking out and certifying new suppliers and sourcing materials all over the world.

The Pros to Know are recognized for, “their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage."

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the automotive, technology, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Its expert team of strategists, engineers, and specialists operate in ALOM’s global headquarters in Fremont, CA, its offices across the U.S. and in Hong Kong, and its 15 affiliated facilities around the world. ALOM service offerings include procurement, e-commerce, inventory, assembly, digital media duplication, print management, fulfillment, IT integration and operations. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients’ products and services impeccably, enrich the client experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage.

http://www.SDCExec.com.