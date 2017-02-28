Companies using both KickFire and an integrated CRM platform in their sales and marketing technology stack can leverage KickFire’s company firmographic data to increase productivity within their sales and marketing departments.

KickFire, the leader in IP address intelligence and company identification technology, today announced the release of its integration to Hubspot’s CRM platform and expanded functionality to its current customer relationship management (CRM) integrations with Salesforce, SugarCRM, ConnectWise, Microsoft Dynamics, and Zoho. This integration across the KickFire solutions allows sales and marketing users to have ready, actionable data at their fingertips to help increase sales velocity.

KickFire LIVE Leads enables B2B companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline, identify real-time buying intent, and transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. Companies using both KickFire and an integrated CRM platform in their sales and marketing technology stack can leverage KickFire’s company firmographic data to increase productivity within their sales and marketing departments. Through its proprietary TWIN Caching™ technology, KickFire provides the highest quality business intelligence throughout its entire suite of solutions, including KickFire API, LIVE Leads and Prospector.

“Our customers invest time and money in their MarTech stack, so it was an easy decision for us to provide new methods to connect KickFire with Hubspot and other leading CRM platforms. We worked closely with many key customers and CRM experts to identify specific best practices and touch points,” said KickFire CEO, Stephen Oachs. “As the MarTech stack evolves, we are excited to be at the forefront of providing companies easier access to quickly see real-time, actionable data and move key leads in to their chosen CRM.”

About KickFire

KickFire is the leader in cloud-based B2B sales automation and IP address intelligence. The KickFire solutions are powered by TWIN Caching, an advanced, proprietary IP-to-company identification technology. TWIN Caching systematically caches and analyzes over four billion IP addresses, going beyond traditional IP association to uncover last-mile connectivity ownership. KickFire’s complete suite of solutions enables companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline and transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. VisiStat, Inc., doing business as KickFire, is a privately held company founded in 2005 and based in San Jose, CA.