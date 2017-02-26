Innovations w/Ed Begley Jr. announces NSK Americas (NSK) will be featured in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed TV series, airing second quarter 2017 on FOX Business.

This segment of Innovations will feature NSK and their pivotal role as global bearing product partner to the wind energy industry. With manufacturing, technology centers and sales support worldwide, NSK provides motion and control product solutions to a vast array of industries.

Viewers will learn about NSK’s commitment to research and development, and its ongoing investment in technology. The show will educate viewers about the foundation of NSK’s approach to bearing product development – tribology, material engineering, numerical simulation, and mechatronics – and it’s direct relationship to solving specific application problems such as those commonly occurring in wind turbine gearboxes.

“Bearing products by design reduce the amount of energy consumed to propel everything into motion, and in this particular case make a vital contribution to harvesting natural sources of energy, which all of us here at Innovations feel is extremely important to showcase,” said Michael Devine, Senior Producer for the Innovations series.

As a bearing supplier to the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers, NSK product development is highly focused on performance and reliability. It’s advancements in material engineering have led to the development of a range of Tough Steel product solutions, tested and proven to provide extended bearing performance, capacity and life in particularly challenging operating environments

“With our Tough Steel family of products, NSK demonstrates our commitment to customers as a genuine solutions provider with innovative research and development and unrivalled technical support,” said Steve Beckman, CEO NSK Americas.

About NSK:

Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, NSK is a world-class manufacturer of motion and control products, leading the industry with superior quality, engineering research and technical innovation. NSK produces and distributes a wide range of rolling element bearings, linear motion and automotive component products for a variety of applications.

Operating in the Americas, NSK Corporation is a member of the NSK Ltd. group and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. NSK Corporation has a network of sales and engineering teams working in partnership with customers to deliver high performance products, application-specific solutions, superior technical support and exceptional service to the Americas market. The company’s strategically located manufacturing and distribution centers supply both original equipment manufacturers and the industrial aftermarket through a broad distribution network.

For more information, visit: http://www.nskamericas.com

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michael Devine at (866) 496-4065 x 824 or via email at info@InnovationsTelevision.com.