YourMembership User Conference -- South Africa 2017 There’s an increasing need for the advancement of skills, equity and progression within professional disciplines. South African associations are looking for more training and getting hands-on exposure to AMS and LMS solutions to leverage technology.

YourMembership (YM), a leading cloud-based software provider for associations and member-based organizations worldwide, today announced the company has partnered with OneZone Digital Commerce, a South African Association Management Company (AMC), to launch its first technology user conference in South Africa. The day-long event is set for February 28, 2017, at the Training Center of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, near Johannesburg, South Africa.

More than 80 users of YM’s technology have registered to attend YourMembership User Conference – South Africa 2017. In addition to learning tracks focused on YM’s association management software and other association technology, a unique CEO roundtable discussion focusing on the future of South African associations is also available to the leadership of attending organizations.

YM’s South African user conference comes on the heels of the African Society of Association Executives (AfSAE) 2nd Annual Education Conference (February 26 - 27, 2017) at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg.

During AfSAE’s annual meeting, Dan Gaertner, Chief Product Officer at YourMembership, is leading a panel discussion about how associations are leveraging technology to grow and create better member engagement. Gaertner is joined on the panel by Jacob Parker, a senior product engineer at YourMembership, and OneDigital Zone CEO Micheal Steenkamp.

“As a founding sponsor and contributor to AfSAE’s annual meeting and facilitating our first user conference, we recognize the stimulus and growth of professional organizations in the South African region,” said JP Guilbault, president and CEO of YourMembership. “There’s an increasing need for the advancement of skills, equity and progression within professional disciplines, and with it, South African associations are looking for more training and getting hands-on exposure to AMS and LMS solutions to leverage technology, processes and people to optimally serve their constituents.”

“The up-and-coming association market is driven by growth throughout the Johannesburg region,” said Steenkamp, who founded OneZone Digital in 2008, when he cites growth escalated. “The demands for better quality professionals by employers, for integrity and transparency and qualifying processes in tender processes, as well as consumer demand for better reliance on professional services and accountability by the public has driven high growth in professional association numbers during the past 10 years.”

Steenkamp added: “We didn’t want to address the growing association market’s needs by reinventing the wheel. But rather, we decided to partner with global best practice solutions already proven and tested which could be easily configured and localized, such as YourMembership. We look forward to this user initiative further developing in the coming years.”

