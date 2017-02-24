BuildASign.com Promotes Bryan Kranik to CEO

BuildASign.com, an award-winning online custom printing provider of signage and home decor items, today announced current President and CMO, Bryan Kranik, will be promoted to CEO and will be taking over day to day operations, effective March 1, 2017. Current CEO Dan Graham will stay on as a member of the Board of Directors and will assume the role of Executive Chairman where he will continue to provide strategic insight and support for the overall direction of the company.

Graham co-founded BuildASign.com in March 2005 to fill a void in the fragmented sign shop market and ended up creating a multi-million dollar company that transformed the printing industry by focusing on innovative technology, LEAN manufacturing and exceptional customer service. Over the past 12 years with Graham at the helm, BuildASign.com has grown to over 350 employees at their North Austin headquarters and expanded its brand portfolio to include EasyCanvasPrints.com and AlliedShirts.com.

“My time at BuildASign.com was unforgettable, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to create and grow something so special,” said Graham. “For the past 12 years I’ve been surrounded by a group of people whose talent and innovation go unmatched -- and I’m excited to watch Bryan lead them for the future. I firmly believe Bryan will continue to pioneer the print space, and I’m elated to support him in my new role as Executive Chairman."

“Working alongside Dan for the past two years has been an honor and a privilege. The business he built and the legacy he leaves is nothing short of tremendous,” said Kranik. “And while his daily presence will be greatly missed, I’m thrilled to build upon this outstanding foundation and continue the growth trajectory for the company.”

In addition to his role as Executive Chairman, Dan will continue his quest for community impact alongside his wife, Lisa. Together, they will work to make Austin the Social Innovation Capital of the World through their co-founded organization, Notley Ventures.

Bryan has been with the company since July 2015. Prior to BuildASign.com, Kranik spent 14 years at Dell in the Consumer and Small Business divisions holding leadership roles in marketing, sales and general management. His most recent role at Dell was leading the divisions responsible for marketing and selling to small businesses.

About BuildASign.com

BuildASign.com is a leading online custom printing provider of signage and home decor items. Products include signs, canvas, apparel, business cards, car wraps and more. Founded in 2005, the Austin, Texas-based company has been recognized by multiple highly accredited organizations with placements in the Inc. 5000, Internet Retailer’s Top 500, Forbes Top 100 America’s Most Promising Companies, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Through the BuildASign.com Giving Program, the company has contributed more than $1 million to over 1,700 local and national nonprofit organizations. It has also received national recognition for its donation of more than 337,000 welcome home banners and signs (valued at more than $10 million) to the friends and families of military service members returning home from a deployment. To learn more visit BuildASign.com.