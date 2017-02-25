Aberdeen LLC, Your Custom Server and Storage Company

Aberdeen is a leading, if not the leading custom server and storage provider, and it has been such for over two decades now. Aberdeen is consistently able to deliver custom server and storage products that match, and frequently exceed the offerings of the larger players in the marketplace, and does so at a lower price. Choosing Aberdeen as your custom server and storage company is an incredibly wise decision for your company.

Defining customization: When a potential buyer approaches Dell, HP, NetApp, etc. with a specific need, those companies will select the prepackaged product that most closely meets the requirement, and talk their way around any mismatches in the product vs. the requirement. Aberdeen reviews the requirement and builds a unique server or storage device that exactly meets the needs and wants of the buyer. Aberdeen will design it, build it and deliver it at any quantity level. That is to say, even with complete customization, the minimum order quantity is 1 (one) server, or as it would be referred to in the purchasing department, MOQ=1.

“Adopting our new slogan, ‘Your custom server and storage company,’ and shouting it from the rooftops is our way of reminding potential buyers of our key strengths,” said Aberdeen’s CEO & President, Moshe M. Ovadya, who went on to say, “The reason we have over 180,000 customers is our complete customization from the empty chassis up, along with our industry leading 5-year warranty, our 30-day try and buy program and our high level primary point of contact staff. That’s why people buy from Aberdeen, and that’s why they come back to buy more after they experience that first purchase.” Also present at this interview, Aberdeen’s COO, Jack Tateel, added, “Now don’t get us wrong, our product offering remains second to none and is not to be overlooked in the buying decision. However, this focus is on Aberdeen the company. Our company strengths are almost always the tipping point, with customization being number one on that list of strengths.”

