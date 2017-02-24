Ninad Raikar, VP of Professional Services, Riversand Technologies Riversand’s PIM will provide our client with trusted product data, critical to right achieve their vision for excellence

A global manufacturer of high-performance building materials, announced today that they have gone live with Riversand’s Product Information Management (PIM) solution (MDMCenter) to improve the quality of product content as part of their strategy to offer ground-breaking, innovative products.

The company’s vision is to be a significant driving force in the construction industry. They approached Riversand Technologies because critical product data was handled exclusively through Word documents. Multiple versions of the same product data sheet were spread throughout the company and data was largely modified manually. The company had no technical ability to track down the source of inaccurate chemical information. This was ineffective, slow, and opened the possibility of errors, data theft, and fraud.

Riversand merged these disparate sets of data with their MDMCenter to provide a cleaned, verified, accurate and up-to-date product data. Data Governance procedures were set up in place to streamline workflows and to enforce data security. From now on, no change in product information goes out without being checked and approved by the appropriate management.

“Moving forward, our client will eliminate all manual processes. The company will maintain and modify all the product data from our MDMCenter. Information will be automatically synchronized across multiple enterprise systems and integrated within Desktop Publishing for creating personalized catalogs, web content and data sheets. Additionally, we will also implement our Media Asset Management solution to couple related images and videos with product data. Riversand’s PIM will provide our client with trusted product data, critical to right achieve their vision for excellence, ” said Ninad Raikar, VP of Professional Service, Riversand

About Riversand

Riversand is an innovative leader in master data management. It provides a single, integrated, scalable, and robust multi-domain MDM platform that caters to a variety of use cases across multiple verticals. In addition, Riversand offers specific solutions, such as Vendor Portal, Spare Parts Management, Material Master, GDSN on-boarding, Media Asset Management, Print Publishing, and more. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales, improved order accuracy, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter.