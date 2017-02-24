A super thin case that turns your iPhone jet white Customers asked for a case that turns their iPhone jet white

According to a popular study, nearly 90 percent of all iPhone owners use a protective case with their phones. Those who don’t stated they feared a case would add too much bulk to the design of their phone. Totallee, however, is on a mission to change that and ease concerns with the recent release of its latest iPhone case in jet white.

“We are very excited about the release,” stated Matt Hug, the founder of Totallee. “A couple of months ago, we released our most popular product yet, a super thin jet black iPhone case. During the last couple of months, we developed its jet white sibling and we expect it to be very popular with our customers.”

The Scarf in jet white is incredibly light and unbelievably thin to complement the iPhone’s original design. At only .02” the case feels like a second skin all while effectively protecting the phone from scratches and everyday wear. So far, the sleek design has been well received by the public.

“During the last couple of days, we have leaked some images of the new iPhone case on our social media pages and have received very positive feedback,” stated Hug.

Because the last release performed well with consumers, they soon requested additional colored cases that were not only affordable but of good quality. Of course, Totallee heard their requests and gave them exactly what they craved.

“They asked for a slice of the future: a case that turns their iPhone jet white,” explained Hug. “So we rolled up our sleeves and developed the sleekest, thinnest, jet white iPhone case on the market.”

While many iPhone accessory makers charge people upwards of $40 for a simple case, Totallee cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers at half the price. Affordability remains at the heart of their business. Their high-quality products are also backed by a 2-year warranty and orders ship within one business day. Free shipping is also available for orders over $30. To learn more about the company and its products, click here.

ABOUT TOTALLEE: Totallee offers an alternative to poorly designed, bulky and overpriced iPhone cases sold by companies with poor customer service. Based in South Pasadena, California, the company’s products are designed to be sleek, elegant and enhance the experience owners have with their iPhone without being too expensive. “We are a small business that cares about the products we create and the people we sell them to,” according to the company’s founder, Matt Hug.