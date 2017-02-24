RedVector, the leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial and facility management industries, has launched more than 20 new online health and safety training courses to keep organizations up to date with changing OSHA regulations and improve worker safety.

Recently-finalized OSHA standards include the updated walking-working surfaces standard, the revised incident reporting and record keeping standard, and the new silica rule. As compliance and safety challenges constantly evolve, RedVector is committed to keeping customers compliant, safe and striving for excellence.

“If we can deliver powerful safety training that workers can retain and put into practice quickly and competently, organizations can not only ensure compliance with OSHA standards, but also prompt a culture of safety and performance excellence,” said Bobby Person, Senior Director, RedVector Product Management.

RedVector’s team of health and safety subject matter experts continually monitor and update RedVector content to reflect new and changing regulations and the RedVector development team produces highly-engaging, effective learning modules to ensure critical information is understood and retained. Latest additions to RedVector’s Health, Safety and Environment training course library include Ladder Safety, Incident Reporting and Investigation, Bloodborne Pathogens and more. Many of these new online safety courses are 30 minutes or less and segmented into smaller learning objects for improved retention.

