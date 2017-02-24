Gumbiner Savett Inc. We are honored to be recognized again this year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and look forward to the future as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients.

Gumbiner Savett Inc., a Santa Monica-based full-service accounting, taxation and consulting firm, was recently named the twentieth largest “Accounting Firm” in the city by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The full list of top accounting firms was published in the February 13-19, 2017 issue.

“At Gumbiner Savett, we strive to be a leader in the accounting and finance community in Southern California”, said Rick Parent, Managing Director at Gumbiner Savett Inc. “We are honored to be recognized again this year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and look forward to the future as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients.”

The Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) is an award-winning weekly business publication covering the Los Angeles region. LABJ’s “Lists” provide data and statistics on top-ranked Los Angeles companies across all industries.

Gumbiner Savett Inc. received a number of honors in 2016, including recognition by INSIDE Public Accounting as a 2016 “Top 200” firm and by Accounting Today as a 2016 “Regional Leader.”

About Gumbiner Savett Inc. - http://www.gscpa.com

Gumbiner Savett Inc., is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in Santa Monica. Founded in 1950, the purpose of our work is to enrich our client’s lives by facilitating the achievement of their financial objectives and providing career fulfillment for our employees.

We are dedicated to being a preeminent assurance, tax and business advisory firm for growth oriented businesses, middle market enterprises and high-net worth individuals in Southern California. In addition to traditional private and public company accounting and tax services, we specialize in general business consulting, estate and trust planning, fraud examination studies, business services and bookkeeping and litigation support.

Gumbiner Savett Inc. is an independent member firm of BKR International.