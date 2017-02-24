Qolture Announces Partnership with Furniture Assembly Experts

“We at Qolture feel confident that Furniture Assembly Experts is a reputable company that will satisfy our customers' furniture assembly needs in a timely manner.”

Qolture®, one of America’s most distinguished furniture retailers, is proud to announce its new partnership with Furniture Assembly Experts® (FAE), a renowned East Coast authority in furniture assemblage. The collaboration grants Qolture clients who reside in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia the ability to bundle FAE’s assembly service with their online purchases at checkout, seamlessly streamlining furniture shopping and setup. Discounted rates range from 5% to 10% depending on the size and type of furnishing.

“Assembling furniture is a time consuming and frustrating process for people who lead busy lives,” notes Karl Sutton, Qolture’s CEO. “We at Qolture feel confident that Furniture Assembly Experts is a reputable company that will satisfy our customers' furniture assembly needs in a timely manner.”

The new offering is a terrific supplement to Qolture’s worry-free shipping, which ensures all orders are delivered via trusted local partners and comes at no charge for all orders over $99. Customers unsatisfied with their merchandise can return all non-damaged products—including sale items—within 90 days of purchase. Shipping charges incurred in relation with the return of a product are also refundable.

“We are very excited to partner with Qolture and service its customers,” says FAE’s founder and CEO, Dave Song. “Both companies focus on quality service and products, so we believe this partnership is a good fit and will improve the reputations of our separate brands.”

About Furniture Assembly Experts

Established by Dave Song in 2011, FAE specializes in the on-site building, dismantling, and installation of premium furniture. Based in Lanham, MD, the company touts a team of highly skilled technicians capable of tackling all flat-pack and ready-to-assemble pieces intended for both indoor and outdoor use. The BBB-accredited business, which boasts an A+ Rating, offers same-day and next-day services and guarantees first-rate workmanship backed by a 30-day warranty on all installation jobs.

About Qolture

The premier online destination for modern home furnishings, Qolture® showcases a comprehensive collection of contemporary furnishings and accessories sourced from all over the world—from eco-friendly bookcases to sumptuous sofas to vintage wall art. Carefully curated by an elite network of home décor connoisseurs, the Las Vegas-based retailer’s unique selection of fine-quality products is constantly changing—ensuring that there are always fresh pieces available to suit every room, style, and season.

For interior design inspiration—from tips for creating a dashing dining room to tricks for transforming your home office into a stylish workspace—click here to visit Qolture’s blog.