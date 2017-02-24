The award recognizes individuals for outstanding service in the technical committee activities of SAE International.

SAE International announces it is honoring 15 mobility engineering professionals with the 2017 James M. Crawford Technical Standards Board Outstanding Achievement Award.

The award recognizes individuals for outstanding service in the technical committee activities of SAE International. This includes valuable contributions to the work of SAE International technical committees, unusual leadership in the activities of an SAE International technical committee, significant contributions as a representative of the Society to the accomplishments of technical committees of other organizations or of government agencies, and outstanding contributions to SAE International technical committee work in the form of research, test methods and procedures, and/or development of standards.

The James M. Crawford Fund was established in 1953 and honors James Crawford, who was SAE International President in 1945. In 2013, the award previously known as the Technical Standards Board Outstanding Achievement Award, was renamed the James M. Crawford Technical Standards Board Outstanding Achievement Award.

2017 award winners include:

Aerospace Council



Daniel K. Christensen, Configuration/Data Manager, Naval Air Systems Command

Daniel Colica, Principal Software Engineer, Raytheon

Thad W. Henry, Technical Lead, NASA

George I. Legarreta, Airport Civil Engineer, United States Department of Transportation - FAA

Ryan Mayes, Logistics Management Specialist, U.S. Army

Crystal Reed, Configuration Management Technical Process Owner, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR)

Bhanu Sood, Commodity Risk Assessment Engineer (PCB), NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Construction, Agriculture & Off-Road Council

Thomas Haley, Retired - Product Safety Engineering Manager, Vermeer Corporation

Lary Williams, Retired (Posthumous), John Deere

Motor Vehicle Council

Paul Baltusis, Technical Leader for Powertrain Engineering, Ford Research & Engineering Center

Harald K. Eisele, Technical Lead Engineer, Adam Opel AG / GM Europe

David D. Hartfelder, Director - System Safety, General Motors, LLC

Thomas Lockwood, President, Lockwood Thermal Management

Steve Moss, Engineer, DTS - Diversified Technical Systems Inc.

Angelo P. Patti, Product Development Engineer, Ford Motor Company

