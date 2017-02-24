Brady Announces Guide to Selecting the Right Wire Marker

Brady's Guide to Selecting the Right Wire Marker This infographic explains what wire marker to use when applying before or after termination, how to determine wire size and label environmental considerations.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its Guide to Selecting the Right Wire Marker. This infographic explains what wire marker to use when applying before or after termination, how to determine wire size and label environmental considerations.

“There a number of considerations when choosing a wire marker that best fits the user’s needs,” says Chris Gauthier, regional product manager for Brady. “This guide helps to explain how to choose a wire marker by asking four important questions, including when you are marking your wires, what the right label size is, if the wire will be exposed to harsh environments and how you will print your wire markers.”

The first section of the infographic explains using a heat shrink sleeve marker before termination, or a self-laminating or wrap-around wire marker after termination. Next, find out how to find the right label height and what environments to consider when determining a label material. The last section provides a solution for printing wire markers on-demand with a label printer.

View the Guide to Selecting the Right Wire Marker infographic today! To learn more about cable and wire labeling standards and applications, check out the Cable and Wire Labeling Webpage.

For Brady’s complete product offering, visit BradyID.com.

