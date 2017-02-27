Skylogic Research, LLC (http://www.droneanalyst.com/) today announced that Christopher Korody and Will Tompkinson will join the Drone Analyst® network of Contributor / Advisors. Each are specialized commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) industry experts and allow Skylogic Research to scale its market analysis to meet the growing demand of industry insights.

“We are very excited to have these two specialists on board,” said Colin Snow, CEO and Founder. “Each brings a wealth of knowledge on the impact of drone technology on commercial users. As the commercial UAS market continues to mature, there is demand for specialization and these two are tops in their specialized fields.”

These independent professionals join other Skylogic Research team members and contractors who lend their proficiency and assistance to provide industry insights, thought leadership content, research, and consulting.



Christopher Korody is the founder of DroneBusiness.center and specializes in strategy, market research and content for marketing, PR, and social media.

Will Tompkinson is Owner and Consulting Lead for Insightful Dimensions and specializes in the domain of 3D data capture and LiDAR for the purposes of metrology and geomatics applications.

Complete Contributor / Advisor bios can be found here: http://www.droneanalyst.com/about

