ClickUp Gives Teams Ability to Customize Dashboards

This allows every team to enable or disable specific combinations of features offered within Click Up. If you want detailed enterprise-level features, they’re at the ready; if you want a simple to-do list, Click Up has you covered.

Hoping to address a number of market segments, the startup is hoping that small teams and large teams alike will be able to put together a unique dashboard that offers them the information, depth, and speed they need to work effectively.

Zeb Evans, founder of Click Up, said, “Historically, teams have been limited to the interface given to them ‘out of the box’. However, we don’t think this is a good model for project management and we’re hoping this product update will help teams get what they need.”

The startup expects users will design completely tailored interfaces that would have been impossible for the company to have anticipated or provided themselves. The “sandbox” approach will ultimately enable users to become more productive.

Elaborating on the demand for the new update, one member of Click Up’s team mentioned that interest in the change has been huge as they roll it out to more users.

"We had requests for this and knew we wanted to explore it to some degree, but now that it's out it looks like it will have a much bigger impact than we were anticipating," said Zeb