MultiTech LoRaWAN Access Point Now Actility ThingPark™ Connected

MultiTech is a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices. We are committed to providing operators “carrier-grade” products that are robust, high-quality and designed for long life in harsh environments.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced that its new MultiConnect® Conduit™ AP Access Point for LoRa® Technology is now fully pre-configured and approved for Actility’s ThingPark™ Wireless Platform. The MultiConnect Conduit AP access point, based on the award-winning MultiConnect Conduit gateway, is cost-optimized to connect thousands of IoT assets to the cloud utilizing the power of LoRaWAN™, a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) specification deployed for wireless battery operated Things in regional, national and global networks. It is designed specifically to extend end-point density and improve network densification by providing deep in building coverage in difficult to reach areas where cell tower or rooftop deployments may not penetrate.

Actility is the industry leader in LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) large-scale infrastructure and the innovator behind the ThingPark Wireless Platform, a core network management and supervision solution for LPWA connectivity. ThingPark is a carrier-grade IoT platform, which enables service providers to accelerate their IoT strategy and go-to-market. The new ThingPark certified Conduit AP delivers an end-to-end solution for the fast growing LoRa ecosystem, opening a wide range of opportunities for innovative Smart City and Smart Building applications.

“MultiTech trusts Actility to provide network operators everything they need to deploy nation-wide, public, LoRa networks,” said Daniel Quant, ‎Vice President, Product Management and Strategic Marketing at MultiTech. “We are committed to providing operators “carrier-grade” products that are robust, high-quality and designed for long life in harsh environments.”

“We are delighted to add the MultiTech innovative LoRa access point to the fast-growing community of ThingPark Connected solutions,” comments Actility’s Christophe Francois, SVP marketing and Digital. “Its versatility in extending coverage in large scale networks and supporting enterprise requirements will be a great asset for ThingPark ecosystem customers to accelerate their IoT solution deployments around the world.”

The MultiConnect Conduit AP is available pre-configured to work with ThingPark right out-of-the-box, bringing flexibility to set up custom LoRaWAN coverage on any location. The gateway is available both on ETSI EU 868 MHz and sampling on US FCC 915 MHz spectrums. The integrated gateway will be commercially available as part of Actility’s end-to-end ThingPark Wireless network offering. Additionally, it will be available through ThingPark Market, Actility’s ecosystem solution hub.

MultiTech and Actility will showcase their newest collaboration and its benefits at Mobile World Congress (Feb. 27-March 2) in Barcelona within Actility’s booth, Hall #8 Stand #8.0C3. #MWC2017

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. For more information, please visit http://www.multitech.com.

MultiTech Press Contact:

Jennifer Costello, MG Communications; Tel: 781-715-4870

Email: jennifer(at)mgresults(dot)com