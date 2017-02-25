Katherine Jackson has filed a motion to intervene in Morris v. Branca, pending in California’s Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica. Mrs. Jackson requested an April 17, 2017 hearing before the Honorable Judge Michael P. Linfield, presiding over the case. Mrs. Jackson is represented by Ryan Baker of Baker Marquart.

The case concerns Katherine Jackson’s ownership and role as an officer of the The Michael Jackson Company (TMJC). She contends in the filing that she was designated Treasurer and assigned an ownership interest in TMJC by Michael Jackson before his death, reflecting his desire to have the family in control of his image, music catalog and legacy.

The original case involves others who contend they own part of TMJC, Broderick Morris, Qadree El-Amin, Adean King, and Raymone Bain. The case is California Superior Court number BC508258.

As explained in the documents filed with the Court, TMJC has been controlled by John Branca and John McClain since Michael Jackson’s death. The plaintiffs allege in the documents that Branca and McClain have directed numerous transactions on behalf of TMJC without the required approval of the shareholders, including Mrs. Jackson. Those transactions include the massive Sony/ATV sale; the Immortal Tour with Cirque du Soleil (the highest grossing tour of all time); the record breaking "Michael Jackson’s This is It” documentary; the permanent show “Michael Jackson: One,” in Las Vegas; a seven record deal for posthumous releases; the management of Michael Jackson’s back catalog (which has sold an estimated 43 million records since the singer’s death according to Billboard); management of earnings from the Mijac Music Catalog, which includes the music of Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin; and the entry into various licensing deals.

Her court papers allege that Branca and McClain failed to notify Mrs. Jackson of the original filing by Morris and other plaintiffs; nor did Branca and McClain inform her of the IRS case against the Estate seeing nearly $1 billion in back taxes due to Branca and McClain’s conduct. In the latter proceeding, the IRS has challenged Branca and McClain’s claim that Michael Jackson’s name and likeness was worth only $2,105 at the time of his death.

