Glass Eye Screenworks, an Atlanta-based digital agency known for creating immersive digital experiences for connected consumers, announced it will be attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, February 27 – March 2, 2017. Organized by GSMA, MWC is the largest annual global event in the mobile industry with more than 100,000 industry leaders, 2,200 exhibitors, 374 speakers and 3,600 members of the international media, and dozens of countries represented.

Glass Eye will be on-site as its client partner AT&T showcases its latest iteration of Device Alive, a digital experience recently launched in more than 3,600 U.S. AT&T retail stores. AT&T and its Device Alive program recently switched to Glass Eye’s DemoCast™ creative technology platform, which enables brands to push interactive marketing content to smartphones and tablets as well as large-screen displays, laptops and desktop PC’s. The platform can dynamically connect devices to enable interactions between them in addition to synchronized animations and video displays across them. It can also schedule campaigns, update content in real-time, and report usage in real-time, allowing marketers to rapidly deploy micro-adjustments based on up-to-the-moment metrics.

Glass Eye, in close collaboration with its technology partner Think Jineus, develops both the creative content and the technical platforms that support its solutions, laying the foundation for an eco-system that is tightly integrated from a conceptual standpoint, and greatly responsive from an implementation standpoint. All this supports Glass Eye’s concept of Omni Channel, Omni Screen Solutions.

“The traditional mold puts agency creatives in one office, and platform guys in another,” said Mark Reitz, Principal and Creative Director at Glass Eye. “But the connected experiences that everyone wants today require that creative and technical ideas evolve together. That’s the way we work at Glass Eye, and the solutions we create are always greater than the sum of their parts.”

Reitz voiced his enthusiasm for GSMA’s biggest theme, the 4th Industrial Revolution, "Context is crucial across all user touchpoints. Everyone agrees that home, mobile, in-store, AR, VR and IoT experiences should be consistent across a brand, but they also need to serve distinct use cases. Each one needs to be relevant to the consumer’s needs at that specific point and place, and to the specific attributes of the device it is deployed on. Our solutions help brands integrate user experiences, and our real-time business intelligence allows for rapid adjustments to both content and product design."

During the conference, Glass Eye will meet with technology partners, clients, and vendors to discuss faster and more ubiquitous connectivity. “Whether it’s a national retailer with brick and mortar stores, ecommerce content provider or OEM, we are passionate about re-imagining the way screens work for people. We look forward to this fascinating global discussion about what’s next.”

About Glass Eye Screenworks

Glass Eye Screenworks is the leading global provider of Omni Channel, Omni Screen Solutions – integrated digital experiences that deliver the right content to the right device at the right time and place. In homes and in stores, on mobile screens and TV screens, from wearables to IoT to DOOH, our seamless creative and technical solutions connect with each other, connect with customers, and connect with brands. For more information visit: http://www.gesw.com.

About Think Jineus

Think Jineus is a software development agency focused on creating media rich multi-screen experiences. We specialize in building native apps for all connected devices, responsive websites and e-commerce solutions with real-time content management, geo-targeting and reporting capabilities. With over 50 million downloads, and a host of awards and recognitions, our work speaks for itself. For more information visit: http://www.jine.us