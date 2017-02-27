New Book Shares Tales and Lessons from a Life at Sea

Bill Harmon’s three decades spent as a sailor have given him stories from adventures at sea, which he is now sharing in his new book.

“Knot for Sailors Only,” recounts Harmon’s sailing adventures and lessons learned in the form of short stories and poems, which experienced sailors will fondly relate to and new sailors can eagerly learn from.

The book also includes vivid images of sea life and sailing memorabilia, many of which contain photos taken by Harmon, bringing the stories and poems to life.

Harmon’s experience as a sailor has taken him across vast waters through long sails in the Caribbean and earned him various high-level positions, including serving as the sailing and weather instructor for the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“As an experienced sailor, I have spent much of my time at sea, which many people don’t get to experience,” Harmon said. “This book is a way to show my grandchildren and fellow sailing enthusiasts how many life concepts can be mirrored through proper sailing techniques.”

In “Knot for Sailors Only,” sailors and boating enthusiasts alike will revel in Harmon’s stories of life and learning through the highs and lows, out at sea.

“Knot for Sailors Only”

By: Bill Harmon

ISBN: 978-1-6046-1066-6 (sc), 978-1-4834-5213-5 (e)

Available at the Lulu Publishing Online Bookstore and Amazon

About the author

Bill Harmon has spent over thirty years as a sailor. Harmon’s sailing experiences range from international races to sailing long passages in the Caribbean. He also has taught sailing and produced various cruising guide videos. He currently lives in Simi Valley, California, and is a casual sailor. For more information about the author and his book, please visit, w ww.dittybagsailors.com.

# # #

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Maggie Driver

480-998-2600 x 584

mdriver(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Courtney Coombes

480-998-2600 x 612

ccoombes(at)lavidge(dot)com