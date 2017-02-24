iland, an award-winning enterprise cloud hosting provider, is teaming with Veeam® to help customers extend their backup and disaster recovery operations to the cloud.

For a limited time, Veeam Availability Suite™, Veeam Backup & Replication™ and Veeam Backup Essentials™ customers can receive up to $1,000 in Cloud Connect services. Veeam customers in the US and Canada can backup data to iland cloud data center locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Reston, London, Manchester, and Singapore.

iland provides a cloud-based backup solution with Veeam Cloud Connect as well as a Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution with Veeam Cloud Connect Replication. iland’s Secure Cloud DRaaS solution provide greater data protection by enabling IT workloads to be replicated from virtual environments to a secure cloud platform - a key component of a comprehensive cloud backup and DR strategy.

iland is a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner and was selected as the Veeam 2015 Service Provider of the Year in North America. iland Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect is currently available for a free 30-day trial.

“The cloud is unquestionably the strongest force in today’s IT evolution, and industry experts unanimously predict it will continue this forward motion in the coming years,” said Paul Mattes, Vice President, Global Cloud Group at Veeam.“That’s why it’s important that we team with leading cloud service providers like iland to help customers confidently and easily leverage the benefits of cloud-based backup and disaster recovery.”

“By teaming with Veeam on this promotion, iland is underlining our commitment to helping customers with their business continuity efforts by streamlining their adoption of cloud backup and DR solutions,” said Scott Sparvero, CEO and co-founder of iland. “It also provides an easy way for customers to evaluate and upgrade to a DRaaS environment.”

Customers can register for the promotion at http://info.iland.com/veeam-cloud-connect-special-offer.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, iland delivers cloud services from its data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at iland.com.