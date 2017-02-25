Sability Adds Sourcing Analytics’ Total Cost of Ownership

Sability (http://www.sability.com) announced today its acquisition of Sourcing Analytics’ proprietary tools and methodologies for analyzing the Total Cost of Ownership of Human Capital Management sourcing solutions. As a part of the agreement, Sourcing Analytics’ founder, Donald Glade, will join Sability as Principal Consultant, HCM Strategy. Other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are excited to have Don join the Sability family and to add Sourcing Analytics’ financial analysis and benchmark tools to our portfolio of services.”, said Sability CEO Rob Leonard. “We’ve partnered with Sourcing Analytics on recent engagements and quickly saw strong synergies between our companies. The real winner will be our customers who look to us for guidance on strategic decisions and need the business cases to back them up.”

Since 2003, hundreds of organizations have engaged Sourcing Analytics and used its proprietary financial analysis tools and benchmark data to understand the true costs associated with HR, Benefits and Payroll service delivery. The firm analyzes, quantifies, recommends and monitors solutions that clients have implemented to optimize their investments. Ultimately, clients reduce service delivery costs while increasing efficiency, mitigating risk and streamlining their regulatory compliance.

Sourcing Analytics’ founder Don Glade is an authority on Total Cost of Ownership and his deep industry background includes over 30 years in management consulting and 13 years in Big Four environments. Prior to founding Sourcing Analytics, Don was director, global human resource solutions for PricewaterhouseCoopers where he established a human resource administrative consulting practice that assisted clients with all aspects of HCM delivery. He has also served as senior manager, human capital services for Arthur Andersen where he led a consulting practice assisting clients with newly forming market offerings including total benefits outsourcing.

About Sability

Sability is an award winning consulting firm specializing in Human Capital Management solutions. The company was founded by a group of industry professionals who put their years of experience toward helping customers determine their HCM strategy, streamline processes, and maximize their investments in HCM technology. Sability’s consultants have unmatched experience with leading HCM solutions, across all industries, where customers require Human Resources, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Workforce Management, Reporting and System Integration expertise to deliver solutions that align technology with tangible business results.

For more information about Sourcing Analytics, call 404-521-2001, ext. 2028 or visit the website https://sability.com/totalcostofownership.