Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announced that Californians are able to purchase renters insurance online at http://www.MercuryInsurance.com/Renters. Visitors to the site can get a quote and buy their policy during the same online session.

“Most renters don’t know that their electronics, jewelry and clothing aren’t covered by their landlord’s insurance policy if an unfortunate or unforeseen event like a fire or burst pipe occurs,” said Jane Li, Mercury’s Sr. Product Manager. “The good news is that renters insurance is very affordable and it’s a great way to protect your personal property and family. Our renters insurance policy is easy to buy online, and policyholders will have a dedicated Mercury agent to help ensure they have the right coverage.”

The California Department of Justice Office of the Attorney General’s Crime in California 2015 report reveals that arson increased by 3.4 percent and total property crimes rose by 8.1 percent in 2015 compared to 2014. Mercury’s renters insurance can cost less than $11 a month and provide policyholders with financial reimbursement to cover lost, stolen or damaged property as a result of fire, theft or vandalism.

Mercury’s renters insurance could also provide policyholders with compensation for living expenses if the rental unit or home becomes uninhabitable due to a covered loss, as well as provide liability protection if a person is injured on the rental property.

Li offered these additional tips for consumers to consider before renting an apartment or home and shopping for renters insurance:



Take stock of personal property and determine how much it would cost to replace.

Create a home inventory of all belongings that includes an itemized list, pictures and receipts, as this will be useful in the event a claim needs to be filed.

Know whether replacement cost or actual cash value coverage is preferable ahead of time.

Determine the deductible amount you can afford to pay in the event of a loss. A higher deductible will result in a lower insurance premium, but a lower deductible might be a more manageable out-of-pocket expense.

If you have it, include renters insurance on rental applications – this might help you secure the property.

When moving from one place to another, keep your rental insurance policy to protect personal property during the move.

Talk to a local independent insurance agent to review policy details, as floods and earthquakes might require a separate policy. These experts will let you know if you have the right amount of coverage and if the policy is transferable to a new apartment.

Bundle renters insurance with auto insurance – Mercury offers a discount of up to three percent on each policy and sells both online in California.

A renters insurance policy will cover family members living in the same place, but not roommates or their property. Roommates will need to take out their own renters insurance policy.

Renters can purchase Mercury’s renters insurance via smartphones, tablets or computers. Visit http://www.mercuryinsurance.com to learn more about Mercury’s auto, home, renters, condo and business coverages.

