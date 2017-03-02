“By working together with Hanwha Life and its programs, together we can accelerate the process to build compliant and secure cross border investment technology in South Korea.”

DarcMatter, the premier alternative investment platform providing worldwide investors with direct access to private investment opportunities in the U.S., joins DreamPlus63, Hanwha Life Insurance’s Fintech center. Through DreamPlus63’s program, DarcMatter and Hanwha Life will continue to partner to explore various financial technology platform opportunities with financial institutions in South Korea.

“Hanwha Life supports many fintech startups for their inbound and outbound expansion,” said Mr. Raeyoon Kim, head of DreamPlus63. “Utilizing its global network, Hanwha Life introduces fintech startups to related local financial institutions or enterprises for their successful soft landing. We are excited to have DarcMatter from New York join DreamPlus63 in Seoul, and look forward to a successful partnership.”

DarcMatter is headquartered in New York City with two overseas subsidiaries in Asia, the second most recently opened in Seoul, South Korea. Coming from one of the world’s top financial hubs, DarcMatter brings its expertise in financial services and platform technology to South Korea to help investors directly access U.S. based alternative investment opportunities. DarcMatter plans to successfully integrate into the Korean market with the partner support of Hanwha Life and participation in DreamPlus63’s program.

“As investors in Asia increasingly explore alternative investments for their investment portfolios, there is no better time to bring our cross-border fintech expertise to the right partners interested in helping investors transparently access private investment opportunities,” said Sang H. Lee, CEO and founder, DarcMatter. “By working together with Hanwha Life and its programs, together we can accelerate the process to build compliant and secure cross border investment technology in South Korea.”

Founded in 2014, DarcMatter launched its first overseas branch in China and specifically selected South Korea as the second expansion market. The country is an attractive marketplace based on the appetite for technology innovation, coupled with the growing interest from major Korean financial services institutions, who are interested in exploring how to more easily integrate fintech into their businesses. In the United States, DarcMatter works with over 800 global investors and with over 60 funds, representing over $5 Bn in AUM from hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds who utilize DarcMatter to access investors worldwide.

About DarcMatter:

DarcMatter is a global alternative investment platform that provides investors worldwide with direct and transparent access to U.S. private investment opportunities such as hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds. Headquartered in New York City DarcMatter works with fund managers to provide global investor diversification and to an array of investors, including high-net-worth individuals, financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors.

For more information on DarcMatter and DarcMatter’s Korean entity, please reach out to the team at MediaRelations(at)darcmatter(dot)com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DarcMatterHQ

About Hanwha Life Insurance:

Hanwha Life Insurance is the first established life insurance in Korea, having its global presence in Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. Hanwha Life leads the industry with innovative moves. It’s the first life insurance in Korea to open a fintech center called Dreamplus63 in last October in order to accelerate many Korean fintech startups.