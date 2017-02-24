Aspida Adds Recovery to Their HIPAA Compliant Product Suite

CHICAGO, Illinois – Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting

Aspida introduces Recovery; a fully integrated enterprise-grade backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). Specifically designed for healthcare practices, Aspida’s Recovery solution includes an on-premise appliance, cloud storage, local and cloud failover service, and expert support for a low monthly subscription without a multi-year commitment.

Features and benefits include:

Best in Class Failover

Get back up and running within minutes from disasters including server failures, ransomware attacks, and natural disasters. Recovery can boot virtual machines from the cloud or on the on-premise appliance minimizing downtime and restoring business operations.

System Monitoring & Transparency

Aspida’s Recovery includes a secure online dashboard for customers to monitor the health of their servers and backups. The dashboard generates alerts and detailed reports along with a transparent real-time status of the complete solution.

Efficient Data Deduplication

Data deduplication identifies duplicate data, removing redundancies and reducing the amount of data transferred and stored. Aspida’s Recovery performs block level deduplication allowing the storage a single master copy of data blocks on the appliance. This translates into massive storage efficiencies of possibly up to 10 times the amount of data.

Ransomware Recovery

The worst part of getting infected by ransomware is not knowing whether you can recover from the attack and how much data and productivity will be lost. Rest assured knowing you can recover from an unexpected ransomware attack. After determining the precise time of infection, Aspida can restore a backup immediately prior to that point in time.

Ransomware Detection

Determining the date of infection and restoring clean copies of infected files with traditional backup solutions is cumbersome and time consuming. The entire Aspida Recovery process is far easier and faster due to Smart Anomaly Detection, which can alert you when an abnormally large number of files are modified or infected.

Business Associate Agreement (BAA) and Policies

Aspida provides a Business Associate Agreement to customers along with documenting all the necessary HIPAA handbook policies related to the backup and disaster recovery solution.

HIPAA Compliant

Aspida's Recovery is a HIPAA-compliant solution that encrypts data on-premise with a private key, in-transit, and in the cloud within Aspida's SAS-70, Type II military- grade data centers with around-the-clock security spread across the world. Additional layers of security include double blind AES encryption along with private key encryption. The keys are never stored in the cloud, so only account owners can view or decrypt data.

About Aspida

Launched in 2013, Aspida is quickly establishing itself as an industry leader in HIPAA compliance security solutions optimized for healthcare practices. Aspida’s emphasis on high customer service satisfaction (including technical support, response, and resolution) empowers clients to focus on patient care. For additional information, visit Aspida online at http://www.aspida.us or call 1-855-927-7432