Emtec's Ron Seitz and Rodney McGhee accept the Best Partner of the Year Award 2017

Emtec, Inc., an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, is pleased to announce that they have won the North American 2016 Best Partner of the Year award from ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. ALE recognized partner achievements throughout 2016 at its North American partner event – CONNEX17, held in New Orleans this month.

The annual partner award goes beyond traditional revenue targets and is a reflection of partner growth initiatives, innovation and collaboration opportunities with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions during the previous year.

In 2016, Emtec collaborated with ALE on one of the largest installations of new world-class networking technology in a Georgia based school system, as well as additional school district wireless upgrade projects, providing the much needed architecture to support digital learning and mobility initiatives.

This is not the first time that Emtec has received such an award from ALE. Previous awards include:



2014 Best Partner of the Year - Network Infrastructure

2013 Best Partner of the Year - Worldwide Top Performer

2012 Data Partner of the Year in North America

2009 EBG Partner of the Year

“We are honored to be recognized as an Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Top Performer for the fifth time,” said Leslie Owens, Vice President of Education at Emtec. “We truly appreciate their partnership over the last 10 years enabling our mission to support our education clients in providing an outstanding digital learning experience."

Charles Matthews, VP North American Sales, ALE commented, “We work with our Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise channel partners to deliver the customized technology experiences our customers need. It’s this drive we see regularly from our channel partners across the US and Canada which brings about such excellence recognized by these awards.”

About Emtec

Emtec is an IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes.

For over 20 years, Emtec’s education division has provided cost effective technology solutions to support the needs of both faculty and students. With a deep understanding of the educational environment, Emtec delivers quality solutions that support both academic and administrative requirements.

Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as a suite of Analytic and Infrastructure Services. For more information, please visit https://www.emtecinc.com/.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experience customers need. We deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers from your office, the cloud or in combination.

A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE, marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. ALE has a global reach and local focus with more than 2200 employees and 2900+ partners who serve over 50 countries. For more information, visit our web site at: http://enterprise.alcatel-lucent.com.

Press Contacts:

Deanna Evers

Emtec, Inc.

973.232.7897

deanna.evers(at)emtecinc.com

Tracy Duprée

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

818.878.4408

tracy.dupree(at)al-enterprise.com

