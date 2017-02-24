Indiana Fiber Network President and CEO Announces Retirement

The Committee greatly appreciates Kelly's 15 years of service to IFN and his leadership as the original Chairman and Founding President and CEO.

Indiana Fiber Network (IFN) President and CEO Kelly C. Dyer recently announced that he will retire from the company later this year. Dyer started as the Chairman of the Management Committee when IFN was originally formed in 2002 where he was ultimately responsible for the establishment of the corporation including the recruitment of investor/owners and development of the business plan. He became the first paid employee of IFN in 2004, accepting the position of President and CEO.

During his 37 year telecom career, Dyer has only worked for two organizations; IFN and one of IFN’s owners, Daviess-Martin County RTC, where he last held the position of the Executive VP and GM. Dyer has also served on various committees and held different offices within state and national organizations including Chairman of the Indiana Exchange Carrier Association, Second Vice-Chairman of the Indiana Telecommunications Association, and Vice President of INDATEL Services, LLC to name a few.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to work for an organization that has such great owners and employees,” said Dyer. “Personally, now is the time for me to step down and transition leadership of IFN to the next CEO – one who will lead IFN through the next wave of expansion just as I have been fortunate to do for the past fifteen years. I am working closely with the Management Committee to establish a timeline that ensures a smooth transition.”

Don Johnson, current Chairman of the Management Committee of IFN said: "The Committee greatly appreciates Kelly's 15 years of service to IFN and his leadership as the original Chairman and Founding President and CEO. Kelly has been the instrumental driver in IFN’s establishment and profitable growth since our inception. He did an outstanding job and he will be greatly missed.”

Johnson said the Board is conducting a comprehensive search for the company’s next CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.

About IFN

Indiana Fiber Network, LLC (IFN) was formed in March of 2002, whose ownership is comprised by twenty local exchange telephone companies throughout the state. They offer data center, Internet backbone, and data transport services over state-of-the-art Ethernet, CDWM, DWDM, and SONET fiber networks, with service in the State of Indiana and throughout the US via a network of national carrier partners. For more information, please visit IFN’s website at http://www.ifncom.net or call (317) 280-4636.